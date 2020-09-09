Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 44.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.37.

DIS stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.51. The company had a trading volume of 431,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479,994. The firm has a market cap of $238.51 billion, a PE ratio of -216.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

