Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,064 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 12,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 133,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.37. The stock had a trading volume of 81,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,393. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

