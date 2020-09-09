Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,858 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $60.19. 9,527,130 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.