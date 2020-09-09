Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 841 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 465.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.04.

Shares of BA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.78. The company had a trading volume of 444,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,147,198. The company has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.04.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.