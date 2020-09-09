Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $10.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.49. 180,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,127. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.08. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $290.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.