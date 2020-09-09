Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $30.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,554.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,448. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,075.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,726.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,549.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,392.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.