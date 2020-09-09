Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,408,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,629,000 after buying an additional 8,804,426 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,835,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,136,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,611 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,528,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,523,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after purchasing an additional 520,344 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 383,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,487. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

