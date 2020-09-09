Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,538 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 41,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,883. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $84.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

