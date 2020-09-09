Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 143,428 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,428 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,624. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

