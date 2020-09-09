Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes $791,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867,118 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,389,000. Homrich & Berg increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,038.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,639,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,927 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,660 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,017,255 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.