Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,473 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,366,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,385,000 after purchasing an additional 625,223 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 388.3% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 538,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after acquiring an additional 428,513 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,156. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.