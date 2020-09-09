Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives $19.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 394,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

