Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stake Reduced by Amia Capital LLP

Amia Capital LLP cut its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VYGR shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of VYGR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 173,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $403.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.79. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

