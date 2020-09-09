Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VYGR. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

