Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VYGR. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.
Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.79.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
