Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives €80.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €80.60 ($94.82).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WCH shares. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded down €1.54 ($1.81) on Friday, reaching €80.56 ($94.78). 84,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a twelve month high of €85.76 ($100.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.57.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

