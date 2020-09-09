Wagerr (WGR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $670.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $670.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001726 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 213,668,195 coins and its circulating supply is 192,288,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.