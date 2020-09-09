WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

WDFC opened at $195.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.67. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 35.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 769,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,851,000 after buying an additional 36,815 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

