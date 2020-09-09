Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WB. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

WB stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. Weibo has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth $55,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 25.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 105.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 172,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

