Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WB. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

WB stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. Weibo has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth $55,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 25.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 105.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 172,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit