Wentworth Resources PLC (LON:WEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.48

Wentworth Resources PLC (LON:WEN) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wentworth Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 million and a P/E ratio of 18.25. The company has a current ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 16.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.30.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wentworth Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

