WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

WesBanco has raised its dividend payment by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 85.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Young acquired 1,200 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Clossin acquired 4,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

