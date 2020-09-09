Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 203 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.8% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,755,723. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day moving average is $165.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

