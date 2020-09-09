Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $92.74. The company had a trading volume of 50,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

