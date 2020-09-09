Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,533,000. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 14,531,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,794 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,899,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,340 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,361,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.95. 334,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,624. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

