Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 45,678.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,464,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 684.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,609 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,481,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,883,000 after acquiring an additional 643,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,136.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 697,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,961,000 after buying an additional 640,977 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 479.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 692,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,692,000 after buying an additional 572,483 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.12. 14,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.37, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $105.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

In related news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

