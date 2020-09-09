Westover Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Facebook by 36.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,859,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,437 shares of company stock worth $8,969,928. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.72. The company had a trading volume of 923,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,846,722. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.23 and its 200-day moving average is $218.43. The company has a market capitalization of $805.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

