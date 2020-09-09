Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.87. The company had a trading volume of 34,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,635. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

