Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $1,029,000. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 33.1% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Medpace by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 65,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $117.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $861,632.80. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $3,010,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,685,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,103,412 shares of company stock valued at $131,404,033. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

