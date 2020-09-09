Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.53. 11,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.89 and its 200-day moving average is $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Citigroup upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

