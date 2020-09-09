Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

NYSE HD traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.50. 240,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,127. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.07 and its 200-day moving average is $238.08. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

