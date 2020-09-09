Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.2% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.86.

ADBE traded up $17.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.46. 192,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total transaction of $261,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,998,755 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.