Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

WMT traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.20. 496,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,723,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,605 shares of company stock worth $22,085,775 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

