Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Icon accounts for approximately 2.1% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Icon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Icon by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Icon by 1,771.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Icon by 101.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Icon by 149.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

ICLR stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,625. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $199.83. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.54 and a 200 day moving average of $164.49.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. Analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.