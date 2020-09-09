Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $169.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.69.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.44. The company had a trading volume of 228,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,684. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $231.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

