Westover Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 65,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.37.

JPM stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.97. The company had a trading volume of 944,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,679,467. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $315.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

