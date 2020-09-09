Westover Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 226.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.6% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,970,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,806,000 after buying an additional 308,263 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,409. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.45.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

