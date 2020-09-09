Westover Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $41.78. 602,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,102,953. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

