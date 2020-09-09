Westover Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,669 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,759,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,914,000 after purchasing an additional 634,354 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,845,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,945,000 after acquiring an additional 458,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 84,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,060. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05.

