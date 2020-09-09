Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.70 on Wednesday, hitting $203.82. The stock had a trading volume of 375,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,415. The stock has a market cap of $397.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

