Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.1% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,731 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,287. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.84 and its 200-day moving average is $246.59. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

