Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 42,514 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 36.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,514 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. 137,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,894. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

