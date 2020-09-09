Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,014 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.2% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,477 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 510,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after acquiring an additional 455,790 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.35. 181,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.58.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

