Westover Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 66,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 121,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $43.84. 1,211,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,716,146. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit