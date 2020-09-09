Westover Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 66,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 121,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $43.84. 1,211,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,716,146. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

