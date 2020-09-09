William Gordon Stone III Sells 84,585 Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

APPS stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. 194,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,338. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Digital Turbine Inc has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53,209 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 196.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

