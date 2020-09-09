Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Williams Companies has decreased its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 149.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.4%.

WMB stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 186.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

