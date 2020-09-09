WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $28.62 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

