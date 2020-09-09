Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.81.

XHR stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.11 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

