Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Billion

Analysts expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to announce $14.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.03 billion and the lowest is $13.91 billion. Boeing posted sales of $19.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $59.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.38 billion to $62.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.33 billion to $94.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. ValuEngine lowered Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.04.

NYSE BA traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $160.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,698,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,578,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.92 and its 200 day moving average is $175.04. Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.