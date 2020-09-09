Zacks: Analysts Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.85. Waters reported earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total value of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Waters by 15.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,440,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Waters by 23.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $2,494,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Waters by 16.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Waters by 52.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.24. The company had a trading volume of 315,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,214. Waters has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.95. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

