Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) to Sell

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on APLE. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.25 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 8,180 shares of company stock valued at $80,233 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,601.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.