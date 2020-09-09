Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.96.

PTE opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. Polarityte has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.08.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polarityte will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Polarityte by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 189,141 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

